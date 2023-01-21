Patch 1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10365243 · Last edited 21 January 2023 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Added low durability warning icons for player equipped items/tools

Improved navigation on Sky Rocks (fixed invisible walls near bridges)

Fixed a bug where shrines spawned by Volarian Fire Wielder would not buff the boss

Fixed and restored co-op objectives in Ice World.

Enigmatic staff no longer hit pumps

Grenadier in coop now works properly (no longer consumes any crossbow but only the player’s stacks)

Fixed missing return to guild/portal window after dying while teleporting from a cave to the surface.

Improved mob spawning in Ancient Consciousness objective

Fixed navigation in Forest caves

Improved the Double Strike skill from Broadsword Cold (the second part of the ability was cast in the wrong position)

Fixed incorrect image of the Toxic Essence Collector objective on the Loading Screen

Fixed Smoker mob VFX bugs.

The spacing in the descriptions has been standardized.

Added missing radar icons for one of the Ancient Archive objective

Fixed parameter errors in skill descriptions (there were shown as <param>)

