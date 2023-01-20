 Skip to content

Avoid the rain update for 20 January 2023

2023/1/20 游戏更新

Share · View all patches · Build 10365239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2 - 2023.1.20
修复镜头偏移
增加关卡选择界面
重做设置菜单界面
修正成就列表加载
修复2P受伤无敌的BUG

有可能会跟旧存档冲突，如果发现打不开游戏或者闪退，需要清空存档目录再启动游戏！

