2023/1/20 游戏更新

1.0.2 - 2023.1.20
修复镜头偏移
增加关卡选择界面
重做设置菜单界面
修正成就列表加载
修复2P受伤无敌的BUG
有可能会跟旧存档冲突，如果发现打不开游戏或者闪退，需要清空存档目录再启动游戏！
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.0.2 - 2023.1.20
修复镜头偏移
增加关卡选择界面
重做设置菜单界面
修正成就列表加载
修复2P受伤无敌的BUG
有可能会跟旧存档冲突，如果发现打不开游戏或者闪退，需要清空存档目录再启动游戏！
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update