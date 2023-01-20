Major Update

-Multiple Upgrade System Added. (A second panel has been added to the game where you can quickly upgrade +3 or +5) [If you press the Fast Upgrade button at the top right of the Upgrade Panel, you can open the Multiple Upgrade Panel.]

-Number of Bank Slots Increased.

-Added Graphic Quality Setting

-Added Putting Items in the Bank with Right Click of the Mouse.

-The Way to Activate the Cheat has been shown, but if you do this, you will have the (Cheat Activated) text fixed on your screen!

-Chest Info Display Changed.

-Fixed your Soldier's Mission Stay Error after Dungeon.

-Added Direct Exit from Game Screen to Desktop.

-Changes have been made to the Versus system.

-Various changes have been made to the interface.

-Added new alert sounds and logs.

-The required number of empty slots in your inventory to be able to upgrade has been reduced to 3.