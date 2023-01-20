-Multiple Upgrade System Added. (A second panel has been added to the game where you can quickly upgrade +3 or +5) [If you press the Fast Upgrade button at the top right of the Upgrade Panel, you can open the Multiple Upgrade Panel.]
-Number of Bank Slots Increased.
-Added Graphic Quality Setting
-Added Putting Items in the Bank with Right Click of the Mouse.
-The Way to Activate the Cheat has been shown, but if you do this, you will have the (Cheat Activated) text fixed on your screen!
-Chest Info Display Changed.
-Fixed your Soldier's Mission Stay Error after Dungeon.
-Added Direct Exit from Game Screen to Desktop.
-Changes have been made to the Versus system.
-Various changes have been made to the interface.
-Added new alert sounds and logs.
-The required number of empty slots in your inventory to be able to upgrade has been reduced to 3.
Anvil Life update for 20 January 2023
Major Update
