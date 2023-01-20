Patch Notes V393

Share · View all patches · Build 10365170 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy

V393 Fixed Death Logic bug in sinleplayer was caused due to the checkpoint system only calling the save when only on pve coop mode instead of SP, both will be implented in the future for coop, but only sp is enabled for now, weapon save logic restored

V392 Court landscape map elevation and vegetation set (not avialable for V392 playtest yet), fixed minor level blueprint bug

V391 Court landscape painted and scale accuracy size is 120% larger, blockmeshed 3 buildings,

V390 Created megascans blend material , works with trial displacement added physics material per blend

V389 Fixed ai opens door on their own when regroup command is called when near door, Finished Dessert Intro level and Court planning phase

V388 Created Dessert Intro layout and base entrence planned,

V387 Created Vehicle Ai autopilot that will drive the player to mission objectives if he rides as passanger, added enemy ai vehicle with eqs and patrol, Fixed Camera Bug caused by switching seats and exiting

V386 Updated Training Facility Map, Update Door Logic Squad can now open front door on their own on regroup or a move to ( but not on on door commands to remove confusion) renamed some door variables to reflet more accurately on what they do

V385 Imported New Assets, inserted new Top floor Layout and with new bathrooms, Placed neigboorhood asset in intro but keept og house,

V384 Added new ragdoll on damage and ai fire waepons when collapsing and normal death, Made all ai detection wayy faster! gave ai logic a shove!!

V383 Changed Interact text to reflect curent seen Object, added new ammo type, added ability too make enemy ragdoll and die when ran over with dessert vehicle

V382 Weapon drop and pick up has rds sight for p90 and vector

V381 Changed Crosshair, prepaired for next update

V380 Removed Error in inflitrator asssets texture, Fixed non responsive controller caused by beginplay logic in training map, weapon save pass 2 complete, replaced green light with collision detection. Fixed Save Load issue regarding weapon save due to double save/load at begin play, Fixed Hold Posistion Command in packaged build, slowed down ai strafe to prevent run stop anim from triggering and looping infintly,

V379 Current Weapon saves and loads on checkpoint alpha complete

V378 Fixed squad Ai bug ( when squad sees enemy while inflitrating and breaking contact and inflitrate is set to off ai kept shooting) Added UFO, and lion statue, added music for first 2 levels

V377 Squad Ai can now dynamicly focus vertically (Up and down) depending on hight of focus object!!! Removed old manual up and down focus logic and bend triggers!! thank god, less parts is always better (Focus Ai actor parent class changed to character with zeroG that fixed it)

V376 Added cosmetic changes to hk53 and Mp5/10 (paddle mag, bottom mag plate, BHO assembly) Removed move to enemy node in squad behavior tree so inflitrate doesnt make squad go towards enemies,

V375 changed crouchTF function for new weapon moovement logic and gave ak74u hire ironsights and small camera adjustedment for all weapons on switch, slowed down strafe logic so ai doesnt trip over it self,

V374 Removed Xax to improve performance and added new texture to top floor, gave ai infinite ammo, minor bug fix for 3p interact,

V373 Top floor has marble floor and red walls, applied concrete walls texture for bottom floor, increased Ai sight range from 3000 to 6000 and periphial vision cone from 90 to 120, Restored eqs enemy controller and made new tdm enemy controller and dedictated enemy guard, beginplay savegame logic created

V372 implement Camera in china level, added camera spawn logic in switchBP for gondola only if Previously alerted is true,

V371 Made eqs Ai way more fluent and simplified, Enemy ai use openanim to open backdoor, minimized HUD elements for SP and pve (transparent ammo count, Removed killfeed and killscore, removed scoreboard and chatbox for sp&pve) Replaced camera vector array with actor array,

V370 Implemented Complete Camera functionality (enemy camera has triple linetrace detection system, and can hear friendly gunshots) If seen or heard Camera alert logic Spawns enemy at specified locations and rotation. Gave all ai focus on dmage instigator logic,

V369 Camera Visually finished camera Rotates Properly and rotates down when shot, red iris turns off and effects are displayed when damaged,

V368 Polished weapon anims some more, and Started camera Logic (camera has hit markers and efects when shot) unactivated trails logic if on wrong map

V367 updated hk53 model and animations for mp5-10mm g18 ak74 and kriss vector, created new lower weapon logic

V366 Adjusted enemy weapon damage and made ai drop normal weapons for player instead of overpowered weapons, new p90 Sprint anim added, low poly anims migrated

V365 Changed Base weapon bullet logic, penetrable surfaces and barrels react! Weapons damage raised for squad, need to evaluate enemey ai damage, Added relax logic to ai shoot logic might need to remove

V364 Added daycycle bp, fixed sliding mechanic, Made 3rd person camera lag Looks Good! Vehicle player attach not able to rotate in fp bug fixed caused by first person nofade function,

V363 Duplicated dessert map and turned into acrtic map, activated arctic outfit for everyone,

V362 Fixed deformation trails not showing up in some areas due to landscape order being wrong fixed water bug that was caused by fixing it, Redid the map and checked submarine drop off location

V361 Dessert Landscape created, squad dessert outfit activated, player level outfits activated, player foot displacement logic added to megascans texture, squad vehicle displaces sand and has wheels fx effect,

V360 Squad vehicle Wheels move properly, set driver anim for squad 2 when in driver seat, added blackfade when switching seat, removed ability to get out of car when not possesing vehicle or are in the back position (have to switch seats and posses vehice in order to get out to prevent bug from apearing)

V359 Squad vehicle bug fixes, fixed floating player if switched to back seat, fixed squad can now get out if player leaves vehicle from back positiion

V358 Squad Vehicle Looks a lot more complete, squad can now switch seats with player (vehicle commands ?) (create blackfade if switching seats)

V357 Squad now automatically gets in and out of Base vehicle if possed or not, and will shoot at enemies while being driven

V356 Finished Jungle Trigger with variable check and back to sub for next level trigger, squad jungle outfit activated

V355 Deleted old Jungle plack and intergraded new one, with new Interactive foliage that supports multiple player locations and multiplayer!! new cursor now shows up in pause menu

V354 turned off block for squad if relaxed and crouched, turned off block for player when in 3rd person and crouched and not aiming

V353 Jungle Intro Finished, submarine now moves towards island and extends ramp, navmesh works with everything, MAde new Plant BP wwith Dynamic Foliage now works for player and squad! (but need to replace all plants )

V352 Fixed reload bug when giving command, Ramp Finished Works completly (retract/extend,Up/Down) with submarine,

V351 Jungle Map base Finished, Jungle submarine begin play sorted out (Need to add fwd movement and ramp to sub)

V350 Jungle Assets ready, Command animations adjusted (need to fix reload bug when giving command)

V349 Reworked Water and set auto activate buoyancy to true, All switches work in build.

V348 Rewrote C++ plugins for 4.27 and upgraded to project to 4.27 , build was succesful! ( cover enemies cover dot collision channels has to be setup again)

V347 Buoayancy Functionality working submarine can sink and rise with switch

V346 Figured out how to make surface water disapear inside submarine using box trigger and material instance like underwater logic, Disable ability to switch weapons while climbing ladder

V345 Disable ability to reload while climbing ladder, Submarine Floating Issue Fixed, submarine base finished with working ladder/interior and Box triggers that enable/disable undwerwater post process,

V344 Learned how to surgicaly remove section of ue4.26 underwater post process (underwater caves and Submarines based on beuyancy are now possible!) Submarine Base Alpha Complete Floats and supports character weight finally (need to fix Shaking bug)

V343 Optimized new water, created custom calm wave, completly removed easyswim post process, Changed swim animation to something more stiff but clear in first person and okay in 3rd as trade off, Water is completly ready, (just need to figure out water buoency for sub and ice caps) (4.26 invalidated custom movement/climb ladder system but still functions?)

V342 Fixed Ai Rotation Pitch Bug (being caused by controller rotation being turned on in baseai tick) Upgraded to 4.26 for water beuoncy engine update (useful for submarine and boats)

V341 Added Teleport to player Logic on squad regroup if squad is to far down on the z axis(need to add if too far up), Added new trigger that Turns off ik when crouched inside trigger box to prevent funky legs on stairs( still need to apply so squad)

V340 Command active turned off on regroup and move to, so squad can strafe when under fire during those conditions. Save System Fixes!! Saved Player Rotation depending on what direction the player was facing during the checkpoint trigger!!!! was a headach!!!, Fixed Issue with Squad Not Spawning in if Player hits checkpoint to close to wall, Killed Life now properly saves and loads in standalone game

V339 Extended Black Fade and disable input on begin play (FPSGM) for Story and pve, Save Checkpoint Teleports squad to player location!! Changed Save file naming convetion from slot_01 to SavedSettings_01 for more clearity on what the file is

V338 Fixed Gondola navmesh for good, Added custom volumetric Glass and underwater setting for underground base,

V337 Readded Final Background Assets, Added lights on top floor, bottom floor, gondola navmesh fix, Elevator lights added, P90 New Reload animations created for both short and long reload,

V336 Readded Background Assets but split in three seperate sublevels to lessen freeze on loads, Added new P90 Short reload and New Aim Logic that was created for pistols(super smooth).

V335.5 Removed all assets rom china map and started with base china map over again with proper level stream brick by brick ( is way smoother now but nned to add city backrgound and top and underground lights)

V335 Added Hutong Streets to china ( need to add level streaming! due to everything being loaded at once) .

V334.7 Inserted china street to beginng and added City Background

V334.5 Added All China Assets

V334 Added Third Elevator, Adjusted underground base, (China is ready for Assets)

V333.7 Made underground base more narrow, made both elevators and gondala slow while moving

V333.5 Added navmesh to top floor and bottom floor, added locked elevator logic once we trigger event, added stairs to top floor

V333 China BlockMesh Base Complete! (need to add stairs for top level, need to make underground base smaller)

V332 Brand new spline based gondola and Logic Finished! Tested china level NavMesh ( just need to finish last eleavtor and china blockmesh is complete)

V331.5 Elevator refined Arrows light up and dim down correctly when going up or down, Gondola BP Started

V331 Elevator Vertical functionality implemented Base 1 (can go up and down!)

V330 Elevator Model Complete! basic elevator button functionality achieved (Can open and Close Doors Succsefully)

V329 Finished Blockmesh China part 2 ( adjusted main tower size, finished Main tower top level, bottom level, undergrond base and submarine area)

V328 Finished Blockmesh China Part 1 ( still need to blockmesh last tower and underground base)

V327 Finished Blockmesh intro level,

V326 Finished Training Course, Fixed transition from training to story intro (fix involved deleting save game when entering exit level door, to prevent coordinates from messing with new level spawn or load)

V325 Added Relax/Attention Logic on box trigger, Made Pickabale weapons not disapear by changing life span logic based on game mode, Worked on Training Map (finished shooting range, need to finish set up command on test area)

V324 Orginized Root directory

V323 Removed Focus from doorBP, normal focus actor works good enough, Stack rotation removed from enetr and clear, Tested SP1 works ( not bad just need to make sure that stairs focus works consistently)

V322.5 Tested Sp1 Door Command (need to make door command rotation relative to door location) ( need to try removing focus from doorbp and using focus actor instead, maybe it will be smoother)

V322 Removed animbp rotation logic )found root cause of problem and fixed it.

v321 Took all the important logic from 318-320 and applied it to 317 due to block bug and it being too convuluted, Checked All Commands on Pv3_SP works Good Finally!

V320 (Bug Fix) Aim at friendly while holding aim button and releasing it as soon as looking away caused weapoin aim camera to be frozen in aimingposition. Reset Weapon Idle Camera position on weapon switch for all weapons. (Bug Fix) Squad lowers weapon when looking at ally, but will stay down if looking for tto long(fix reverted squad 1&2 to v318 and only kept updated animbp for rotaion fix)

V319 Finilized new Squad Rotation logic, created seperate animbp for each squad member to seperate the logic so it doesnt get called for both if one rotates, Bug Fix (Added retriggerable delay and delay to botom squad logic to prevent squad block spam)

V318 Unversal Squad Rotation fix Logic Alternate Solution 1 Created via animbp, ( lowers weapon on rotation)

V317 Finished copying new character block logic to squad

V316.7 Step1 complete Cleaned/Removed Old Squad Block Logic and disabled squad focus logic for now.

V316 Focus Actor Can Exclusivly work for only squad 1 or 2 or focus both, (316.5) fixed commands (removed shoot check logic on each command)

V315 Added new free roam focus logic added up mid down option for focus, crated ai bend logic.

V314.5 Added aim at friendly branch to block tick, Prepaired for Map building (organized root, imported Jungle and Arctic assets)

V314 Fixed Squad Turn in corealation to new command logic, Stopped door logic if squad engages enemy after stack, add small block logic fix for stutter in basebp tick for player, fixed squad 2 block

V313 Added new face mesh for under balaclava, Fixed Rotation for enter and clear, Checked all commands for any flaws after new logic command update

V312 replaced old eye logic with new for squad member 2, Fixed Command Loop/walkback and Added new Logic that checks if commands is still active after aiming at door+command gives 7 second delay beore command var is deavtived. ( just ned to fix rotation and check Flash and breach command)

V311 Fixed Squad Eyes 100% no eye buldge(new mesh), Fixed Door Command logic not working if not constanlty lookin at door( still need to fix endless loop this also causes walk back bug)

V310 Added Stack on door before enter and clear(still need to fix rotation and walk back)

V309 Added Dedicated Focus Logic For Doors

V308.5 Updated Squad eye iris Movement center. (made eyes not pop out so much, still pop out at certain angle but not as bad as before)

V308 Squad Ai Looks Around before blinking eyes

V307 Squad2 Permanent Focus Established, Level 1 Swat 3 Finished Base

V306C Squad Rotation Fix3, Focus Spawn and Destroy Logic added in doorbp,

V306 Reworked Focus S3A Pass 2

V305C Got focus logic to work like swat 3 alpha

V305B Warmed up focus Logic4

V305 Finised EQS Enemy, Removed yellow crosshair on enter only, fixed block spam when looking at squad feet,

V304 Added EQS Enemy Base, And EQS Squad Command on move to ( disabled on purpose for enter only logic instead)

V303.5 Added Base Enter and Clear on move to Prototype, Fixed mp510 short reload weapon anim

V303 Block when aiming at friendly without jitter, Added New Level Only Doors, Door Bug fixes

V302 Pause menu reload last save option added for singleplayer only, Created 10mm MP5 Model with animations and working photscanned mag, polished mp510,

V301 Squad and Enemy Death is now saved on checkpoint! Weapons can be picked up with a half filled magazine without triggering reload anim when playing with controller,

V300 Squad Turn Tick check if moving, Finished up Main Menu Update for Multiplayer and Zion Lizard (Just need to set up maps and map logic)

V299.5 Bug Fixed regarding squad turn, fixed replicated gun sounds,

V298-99 Squad Turn is now properly replicated, Squad weapon red dot is now properly replicated, only certain weapons get red dot on pick up replicated, Squad Apply Silencers Replicated!(need to fix replicated gun sounds)

V297 Fixed Weapon Pick up Replication for client, Fixed death logic for Pve Online,

V296 Added Squad 1 Turn if squad 2 dies, Fixed Single Player Load game after death Bug as well as proper death screen when in pve an sp.

V295 (Updated Squad/Door) Squad can now do every door command independetely in case on one squad member dies, picking up his responsibility.

V294 Set up new cursor in Project Interface and gameinstance, Fixed Weapon Pick up animation (quickchange), Added Orange Screen if Health is below 25 or dead,

V293 Fixed 3rd person reload (disabled tpshoot 3p branch), Adjusted Door Wedge Spawn, Changed droped weapon mesh for p90 and Mp5(HK53), Changed Flash/stun grenade mesh and added claymore asset, Imported new cursor

V292 Fixed Strafe due to extra move logic that was on the tick ater 88, fixed bullet impact caused by collision for door Activation (fix set colision to ignor visibility)

V291 Added Animation for player and squad when inflitrade is activated, Fixed ai being stuck on door when opened, add/remove supressor bug fix, added noise level when shooting supressed vs unsupressed

V290 Added Squad Hearing look, added enemy hearing move to, Fixed hearing bugs, Enemy ai can now open back door on overlap, ( stiil need to fix enemy being stuck on open door)

V289 Squad eyes dont blink when dead, fixed breach and clear,

V288 Disabled squad strafe after command for 30sec, when player shoots Set inlitrade to on after 30sec (only if silencer is equiped check is needed), Fixed Squad turn taking place during Breach Command

V287 Fixed Enemy ai Focus and in place turning, used clean v260 base ai

V286 Introduced new enemy controller and behavior tree for enemy squad only, will persue after visual contact and after kill

V285 Finished up Regroup Postion Anim, and Move to Command Anim, (Need to put doonce on door logic to prevent dejavu glitch on command)

V284 Added and finished Hold Position Animation, Fixed Shooting turns off inflitrade mode used tpshootvar instead, (Need to add Move, Regroup, Inflitrade Animations, and add dynamic behavior tree) before map insertion

V283 Added Artic, Jungle, and Dessert Outfit, Fixed Squad2 rotation on flash due to squadturn function not being delayed

v282 Fixed Inflitrade Bug, added Black Texture to OG outfit, need to add dessert, snow, jungle

V281 Inflitrade/Assault command Adds and removes suppresor for player and squad, if player shoots inflitrade gets turned off, Mesh based on Level name Base added, orginized new assets

V280 Added Inflitrade/Assault Base, Made Door breach ai responive even if one dies, Made start button open and close pause menu on gamepad, Imported new assets

V279 Implemented actor push with leg movement, minor bug fix when squad 2 follows alaways runs, fixed crouch block,

V278 Added Actor Push Plugin after downgrading it to 4.25

V277 Added Squad Turn in place with proper animation when still, squad crouches when the player crouches

V276 Added seperate player flashbang takes one grenade slot when used, has own input H key, Added Lean Controls for Gamepad, Made door widget appear only when close to door

V275.5 Fixed weapon reload when openeing door, fixed crosshair only shows in 3p+aim

V275 Implement Right Flash with proper screencapture on aim and unaim

V274 Went back to version 270, Redid ai blind logic from new ai flash grenade BP, readded feature like p90 walk anim, added red dot for ai and pick ups(only certain guns) removed widget for pve

V273 Removed Old Player Flashbang efect and replaced it with new flashbang Blueprint asset( flashbang does not go thru walls now, and prints screenshot of most recent thing seen)

V272 Removed widgets for pve, added doorframe to door, created new p90 walk animation (need to replace flashbang)

V271 Made flashbang blind player character

V270 step 3 Finished Flashbang Blinds enemies temperoraly and added throw motion base

V269 step2.5 Finished Bang and Clear Base Effects, added base Flash and Clear Squad equipes flashbang in hand and it spawns behind door

V268 step 2 Added two more door open motions for flash and breach ( door crack and door blast with destroy actor) implementent new door motions and longer flash and clear with door cracking

V267 step 1 Made squad memebers visualy unequipe weapon on chest when planting breach charge or when equiping and throwing flashbang and back to equip primary

V266 Fixed command follow bug indefinitly with wait command, completed base breach and clear logic, (need to add door FX) and new Push Actor logic and random turn

V265 Fix Squad Command being distinguished from each other(ai squad does not follow muliple orders at once), fixed bug where ai would regroup and breach at same time

V264 Added Door Breach Options Widget when dooraim is true, Added Flash&Clear Base Logic, Prepaired base logic for breach and clear

V263.5 Fixed Non Responive mouse control on begin play by adding code in level BP, Adjusted crosshair to original 3rdP configuration for interactive view

V263 Added Controller Suport For Main Menu, Puase Menu, And Character Select Mp,

V262 Added OG enemy patrol only when in pve or camapaign, minor bug fix for door being kicked from backside, minor adjustment when to death screen

V261 Bug Fix: Prevent squad from openeing door on follow command

V260 Rewrote All Command callout function for squad 1&2 specifically, reintroduced Deadly Enemy from og enemy( need to rewrite patrol logic )

v259 Door breach logic Pass V4 Added Lean and Unfocus module when clearing room focus point become active after initial door clear.

v258 Cleaned up some stuff

V257 Update Door Logic V2 specified squad search aand move to after door breach based on front and back waypoints still need to re-add lean and focus

V256 Added new Door logic breach starter, fixed 3rd person aiming

V255 Readjusted Aim block and added aim hold feature after block, reworked crosshair to respond to block and first person aim

V254 Block logic when aiming minor bug resolved.

v253 player opne close animation plays difrrent depending on what side your on o the door

V252 Fixed minor issue after door open and aim lean creep block making player stuck in block,

V251 Added Open/Close Animation for player, Added ai breach logic pass 2 alpha

V250 More Optimization Fixed Character siffining after tpshoot turns false specially when crouched

V249.5 Character breathes in 3rd person unticked two tick idle events.

V249 Ai Open Close Door Pass 2 Opening Door from inside has diffrent animation than openeing from outside.

V248 Ai can Reopen Closed Door

V247 Added replicated ability for Ai to kick open Door with animation on move to door command Pass 1

V246 Added Vector texture and green dot, Finished Replicated Door Open close with animation for player Pass 1

V245 Fixed Player Walk Speed bug, Started Door Breach logic

V244 Allies Move out the way V2, Door Breach Logic pass 1, crosshair colors added for door and ally

V243 Allies Move out the way very nicely and replicated.

V242 Removed Death Skull icon when in campaign or pve, Replicated Selection Screen skip

V241 Allies Point gun down when friendlies are in front of them with no errors while retaing long focus time

V240 Allies Point gun down when friendlies are in front of them

V239B Ai Weapon Down on Ally prototype, allies move out the way prototype, secondary Focus Pass Complete

V239 Ai Focus Research Pass 1 complete ai can focus multiple points and lean(peek) right and left before entering a door way

V238 Prepaired Map for Ai Focus Research, Made new friendly ai spawnable and operable when placed instead of spawned, customized squad 1and2

V237D New friendlies stay dead, enemy sg ai can now fire and focus on new friendly

V236D Base ai converted into friendly ai

V236 Made sprint forward only exept when in third person, Shooting Cancels out sprint, made turn in place look good on controller, more ai experiments

V235 Fixed Client side sprinting lag caused by should sprint variable and other things not being replicated

V233 Enemy ai will now switch focus every 3 seconds, minor bug fix

V231 Replicated Ai Squad commands, touched up rotation turn in place

V230 Ai Pass 4 Completd Both friendly squad and enemies can focus and shoot at two friendly or enemy ai's simultaneously with in 4 seconds, fixed secondary offline reload

V228 Enemy ai Received Serious upgrade in ai logic, can focus and shoot at two friendly ai's simultaneously with in 4 seconds

V227 Fixed up some ai logic, Added Ai Squad Command Move to Location

V225 Ai Pass 3 Made friendly ai look at dead bodies and genreal focus update can kll 2 enemies

V224 Ai Pass 2 improvements of recognizing each other, and patrol

V223 Created Dual vision Sight For enemy ai, Pawn sensing for player and ai perception for ai, enemy ai can focus on both chracter player and friendly ai

V222 Added player Ai Squad with squad commands inputs (REGROUP and HOLD POSITION) ai goes back to following after combat

V220 Friendly ai patrol fixed after combat mode activation

V219 Friendly ai can now see and identify enemy ai and fires and goes back to partol(broken)

V218 Created Base Friendly allies ai that can be damaged by sg ai

V217 Made Sg ai Replcated aim/unaim and firefx/sound. Added hearing ability with location check

V216 Fixed Sg ai

V215 Changed Character turn in place rotation when in first person

V213 Fixed sprint issue fixed block/aim issue/ fixed host migration issues

V210 Made SG ai Detect Ally Bodies, and ability to Call for Backup When allies are close by

V209 Added SG Pawn Sense and weapon stop when out of range, gave ai automatic weapons

V208 Finished SG ai Base

V207 Updated Base Fps MP Ai anim blueprint to current player feature swim, enter vehicle, climb ladder (added Relax anim when not shooting)

V206 Added New Type of Ai

V205 Fixed Cover Enemies Collision Channel

V204 Fixed Save and load singleplayer checkpoint system error due to host migration (removed delay in game mode server show character select) Bots spawning in level bp with dynamic gamemode change on behavior tree

V203 Fixed Client Closing Car Door! Big Headach

V202 Added Diffrent physics material for tire effects snow sand grass (need to fix door open and close)

V201 Validated Pawn in Animbp, Fixed Vehicle damage Projectile, Fixed 3P stop aiming after reload caused twitching

V200 Fixed 1st person vehicle camrea look down lock, Finished up Footstep system, and added Sounds, Texture, Effects and footprints, fixed Ballistics error

V198 Fixed Vehicles in packaged game due to packaging set to dev instead of shipping.

V197 Fixed Bugs Caused by Host Migration Intergaration (Levels Folder), Reorganized Content Root Directory

V195 Added Host migration on a Basisc level

V192 Added Base Replicated Footstep sounds and footprint

V191 Fixed swiiming down crouch, fixed swimming vertically, allowed swimming up/down button spam with incrementing swiming

V190 Added Replicated Swimming!!

V189 Removed foot ik on crouch, fixed aim release jitter in 3p, fixed crouch hand tranform

V188 Fixed Ladder Bug when in first person, Fixed TPshooting caused ladder freeze, fixed ak74 and mp5 third person idle animations,

V187 Fixed Vehicle exit IK(disabled post processing on mesh) enabled in animbp instead.

V186 Quality of Life ,Added and adjusted crouch TransForm to forward movement , fixed walk speed after aim bug

V185 Added Replicated Base Ladder/Climbing System with updated Ladder animations

V184 Bug Fixes Related to First person/Thirst Person camera and vehicle entering/ exiting

V183B Getting in and out of vehicle with proper physics collision response when car is damaged.

V183 Ik on Exit vehicle fixed, Aiming issue in 3P fixed, laggi walk speed issue fixed

V182 Succesful Pawn posses with camera fixed.

V180B migrated project succsefully, made weapon system destroy vehicle

V180 Updated 3P Aiming Logic

V178 added weapon reload when interacting, bug fixes

V177 Redid Ammo Logic, lost ammo count, to fix ammo crate refil bug after complete emptiness, Almost Finished 3P Rep Logic

V176 Replicated 3rd person idle animation using block instead

v175 Fixed Long Reload for all clients had to replicate the ammo variable

V174 Added New Sniper weapon, fixed pistol no shoot

V173 Added Smoth Tranistion between 3rd and 1st person idle anims, fixed tpshoot delay bug, added casings to all weapons.

V170 removed fps arms, Fixed up weapon aim, added vfx to all weapon, added red dot menu logic, added new 3rd person animation set up.

V169 Added Sniper hold breath, fixed high xm8, mp7 recoil, reload head posistion adjusted, added red dot spawn logic

V167 Added Every Weapon to both Selection Menus, adjusted aim shoot, Added Silenced/Loud Sound effects.

V165 Finished 4 way customization optics, barrel, underbarrel, Side rail.

V164 Added Weapon Customization, Loadout button enable/disable logic, added droped weapon mesh, temporary attachment save system.

V162 Added Unique weaon select based on class, fixed sniper scope, ai adjusted.

V160 Completely Removeed and Replaced Projectile Logic, Added FX for muzzle and projectile hit (blood,mud,water,snow,etc)

V158 Projectile updated again, Added working grenade logic

V156 full/staged Reload projectile fixed (hopefully)

V155 Update fixed full/staged Reload for server! Restored/Added in Melee System

V153 Fixed/Restored Shooting stops sprinting and updated ALS sprint code

V152 Fixed Long/Short Reload Replicated !! (it was a big headach)

V150 Ai Strafe and Logic Complete.

V148 Fixed Weapon Projectile, Added Ai Basic, Bug Fixes, Fixed Weapon Aim

V144 Fixed Restored Coop(PvE), Fixed Restored Story Mode(SP) with checkpoint system load/continue, Fixed/Restored Vehicle Settings/Logic, Restored/Added Sensitivity/Inverted Settings.

V140 Fixed player aim when walking, Added Weapon Aim, Stopped Weapon from Shooting when blocked, Fixed mantle jump/switch flying glitch. readded astronaut.

V137 Almost Completely added/Restored All Orginal Settings,Code Jump Slide Vault Third person mode, Shoot ammo fix, clean up

V134 Fixed Replicated Weapon mesh, Weapon Shoot, full reload, fixed player shoot anim for all clients & server

V