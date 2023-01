Share · View all patches · Build 10365153 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 09:13:21 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch fixes two issues related to enemy AI.

Version 1.4.0.2:

fixed incorrect body scan range for enemy AI (they saw half the distance that they should have)

fixed grenades causing a crash when following a very specific order of actions

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

