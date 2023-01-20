[Patch Notes ver.1.1.3.0]
- Fixed an issue that caused some cracking of letters in Liebe notes.
- Fixed intermittent cracking of letters on choice of conversation UI.
- Modifying some Korean scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where the background image of the second and third save slots did not appear.
- [Chapter 2] Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Bianca to fall from the tramcar.
- [Chapter 2] Modify the water in the background so that the light does not reflect the LightRollips.
- [Chapter 3] Fixed an issue that can interact with Iffa's room right door even after meeting Iffa.
Twitter @StudioDoodal
Changed files in this update