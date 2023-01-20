 Skip to content

Hypnotizing Beautiful Sisters Who Piss Me Off update for 20 January 2023

Ver1.7

We created four different lines for the beginning and end of the H-scene.
These are lines from all of the character's hypnotic states.
The lines will proceed from any hypnotic state without any discomfort.

We made it possible to toggle the manual animation so that it can be toggled on and off.
Now the character can animate manually even when the grip is not being held, so it can be used for a variety of things.
I think it has become easier to make use of the manual animation for various things.

More accurate sperm launch location

Adjustment of acoustic surroundings

Fixed a problem with not returning to the first animation after ejaculation.

Changed files in this update

