Small Fixes- Plus Berserker head cutting feature is back! And we have a question

We fixed a few minor bugs in v0.866.2:
- Fixed Afflictor casting courses on friendly units
- Broken building on a new game with random gladiators fixed
- Rat unit that was causing lag because of some error fixed
- Berserker can now cut off the gladiator's head with his axe. We disabled this feature because it was very random if he'll finish the enemy with an axe or some other ability so it was not predictable at all. And Necromancer was unable to raise undead units with cutting off heads. But now we just made Necromancer able to raise them no matter if they have a head or not. So we have this "nice" little effect. We'll add the effect to some other gladiators as well where it makes sense. If you guys have some ideas of what gladiators or enemies with a big and sharp enough weapon would make sense to be able to cut off heads let us know.
Thank you all for reporting those bugs!
Changed files in this update