Release Day is Finally Here!

Hello all!

It's been a long time since my last game was released, and I've spent the majority of that time working on this new project. It's been a long and arduous journey and I've learned a ton. Now I'm finally ready to share it with the world. Tell all your friends!

I can't wait to see what you think. If you play it, stick around to the end, the later levels are my favorite ones ;)

Anyway, Please enjoy the game and provide feedback in the in-game feedback menu. I have learned a lot from reading feedback from the demo last year, and I intend to learn more.

Oh, and if you like it, please do write a review, that'd be a great help...

A side note, for those of you who played the demo of the game from half a year ago:

A whole lot has changed...

I received tons and tons of feedback, and did my best to address all of it. One of the most common notes I saw was that people didn't find the movement system (jumping, climbing, etc.) satisfying, or it didn't work as expected. Since the demo, I have completely reworked the movement system. Now, there is finer mid-air control, variable jump height and jump-button-press leniency. Also, climbing walls is also much faster and more satisfying now than it was before.

Countless other features have changed since then, so expect a very different (and hopefully much more enjoyable) experience!

Thanks for all the support and patience,

Micah