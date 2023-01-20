Ver 0.1.16

Add character
1 new character (Blazena Miriam) will be updated.
A new dumi (fire dwarf dumi) has been added.
feature improvement
Additional acquisition information is provided when selecting a character.
The performance of the weapon (Wonwoldo) has been improved so that it attacks enemies first.
Add graduation assignment
Rescue the Fire Dwarf task has been added.
A fire area has been created in stage 3.
bug fix
Liberation Hammer bug fixed.
Fixed a bug where graduation assignments could not be unlocked.
