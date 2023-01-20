Ver 0.1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10364595 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 08:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Add character

1 new character (Blazena Miriam) will be updated.

A new dumi (fire dwarf dumi) has been added.

feature improvement

Additional acquisition information is provided when selecting a character.

The performance of the weapon (Wonwoldo) has been improved so that it attacks enemies first.

Add graduation assignment

Rescue the Fire Dwarf task has been added.

A fire area has been created in stage 3.

bug fix

Liberation Hammer bug fixed.

Fixed a bug where graduation assignments could not be unlocked.