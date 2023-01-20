 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survival Academy update for 20 January 2023

Ver 0.1.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10364595 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add character
1 new character (Blazena Miriam) will be updated.
A new dumi (fire dwarf dumi) has been added.

feature improvement
Additional acquisition information is provided when selecting a character.
The performance of the weapon (Wonwoldo) has been improved so that it attacks enemies first.

Add graduation assignment
Rescue the Fire Dwarf task has been added.
A fire area has been created in stage 3.

bug fix
Liberation Hammer bug fixed.
Fixed a bug where graduation assignments could not be unlocked.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2154891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link