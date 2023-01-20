[A test before Jianghu] English version avaliable!

【 Special English Version 】

Because the Chinese version of the game is based on a novel.

The English version of the game cannot be translated.

Some friends abroad said they wanted to try it, so I made this version

Story mode have been deleted, about an hour of fiction story content will not be available in English version, sorry

So, The following content is exclusive to the English version

English games have their own unique story.

There are also some special things: