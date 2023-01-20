 Skip to content

下山的试炼之江湖遗失录 update for 20 January 2023

[A test before Jianghu] English version avaliable!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【 Special English Version 】
Because the Chinese version of the game is based on a novel.
The English version of the game cannot be translated.
Some friends abroad said they wanted to try it, so I made this version
Story mode have been deleted, about an hour of fiction story content will not be available in English version, sorry
So, The following content is exclusive to the English version

English games have their own unique story.
There are also some special things:

  1. Added two powerful enemies
  2. The values have been adjusted comprehensively
  3. Add friends you can leave at home and sleep with
  4. After winning the dragon, the dragon can also be kept at home
  5. I wrote more bruch plots, and these stories will have different endings
