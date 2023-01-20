Developer Log #4 Difficulty Challenge

What's New:
- A more complete difficulty system. Including new content such as mumated monsters, extreme weathers, an easy mode, and 2 new achievements.
- Merged 2 battles into double awards battles per chapter to speed up game run.
Changes to Content:
- Reduced the cost of Starshield upgrading to 8 fragments.
- Dodge can trigger Countering Spike.
- Dodge also applies to attacks that apply debuff, not just attacks that deal damage.
Fixes:
- Fixed dodge poisoning, bleeding cards, etc.
- Stuck after playing a card, unable to end the turn.
Next update:
A new boss in Chapter 3
Changed files in this update