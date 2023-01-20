 Skip to content

Lost In Fantaland update for 20 January 2023

Developer Log #4 Difficulty Challenge

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • A more complete difficulty system. Including new content such as mumated monsters, extreme weathers, an easy mode, and 2 new achievements.

  • Merged 2 battles into double awards battles per chapter to speed up game run.

Changes to Content:

  • Reduced the cost of Starshield upgrading to 8 fragments.
  • Dodge can trigger Countering Spike.
  • Dodge also applies to attacks that apply debuff, not just attacks that deal damage.

Fixes:

  • Fixed dodge poisoning, bleeding cards, etc.
  • Stuck after playing a card, unable to end the turn.

Next update:

A new boss in Chapter 3

