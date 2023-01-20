-
Added a way to revisit the New "Happy Tutorial Area" whenever the player wants from the Main Hub Area.
Added a thought bubble effect that momentarily displays a specific item when required.
Various alterations and additions around the explorable world.
Victim update for 20 January 2023
Additions and Alterations
