Controller Support Added!

I thought I was done adding stuff to the game and I bet you thought I was too but here we are, another major update!

The main point of this update is the fact that now you can play the entire game with a controller instead of mouse and keyboard!

The basic bullet points of this update!

Controller Supported added to all menus, Classic Mode, Arcade Mode And The Maze Expansion!

The entire input system for the game was reworked from the ground up to be more optimised and more importantly to support controllers

Fixed a major bug in the Maze Expansion that prevented players from clicking any of the buttons after dying

Fixed a bunch of tiny bugs that probably slipped under the radar for most people

The workshop is still broken : )

I don't know what else I'll be doing with Toilet Flushing Simulator in the future, we did recently pass 1,000 copies sold and I did promise on twitter that if that happened we would produce merchandise and that has started, it's not ready yet but hopefully soon!

Thank you all for sticking around through the development of Toilet Flushing Simulator, the next game won't be as dumb but will be just as fun, maybe even more fun.