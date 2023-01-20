 Skip to content

Our Casual Battlefield update for 20 January 2023

Minor update to ver.1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10364021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following improvements have been made for a more comfortable play.

  • Layout change when selecting a character
  • Dead Blue Zombies in Death Beach disappear
  • Other minor fixes

We hope you continue to enjoy Casual Battlefield!

