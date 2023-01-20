New Build: In-game rules & -50% CPU load in last "Crash on launch" patch for now

New build available on default branch! Right-click the game’s page in your Steam library and select Properties, then go to the Updates tab—confirm that you have Build ID 10364001 or launch the game and check the splash screen for Rev. #1501.

Third and final-for-now optimization to reduce likelihood of "crash on launch" problems, as well as general CPU / GPU load. In local testing, CPU load at launch registers 50% less than it did the day before, and between 25-30% less in the middle of a game. If you had a problem with the game before now, please try it again and let us know whether or not you're able to get in. I don't feel comfortable declaring victory yet, though Windows PCs from 2015 with 2 GB GPUs should now be able to run the game just fine. We especially want to know if we're wrong.

Side note: Several people are reporting very strange behavior—being asked to login to an Epic account each time the game is run, the game requesting your birthday, and other weirdnesses we don't expect. We never coded up anything related to birthdays, so I have only a vague idea where that could be coming from.

At least some of these people seem to be launching the game directly, versus through Steam. We expect your best experience, especially if you want to try multiplayer or otherwise to have any interaction over the network, comes from opening Steam and then launching the game from there.

OTHER BUGS FIXED

Added icon descriptions and other details to in-game rules overlay; more rules coming.

Corrected special ability format for Nuclear Power Plant Operator (2020s)

Fixed weird scaling on image-wielding Move Modifier rows

Completed art: Fair & Balanced Media (2020s)

Thanks! More soon.