Updated Handling per Class, Honeypot Unlock Popups

Hey everyone, we're dabbling with new handling for the vehicles that get slightly more stable as you move up the classes from Compact -> Sport -> Mud Plugger -> Titan. The honeypots now have additional lighting to help them stand out and when they come into contact with the player a new Popup Image appears to tell you what unlocked. We also added a new type of interactive rock (small, medium, large) on the level The Pretzel Drop to make the track more interesting.

Handling adjusted to be less stiff. Each class of vehicle should feel slightly different, i.e. more weight for the Mud Plugger and Titan Classes.

Quality of life design changes to The Pretzel Drop level.

New interactive rocks added to The Pretzel Drop level.

Honeypot model updated with additional lighting to help it stand out per level.

Granite God Mesa's honeypot unlocks the Patriot Oxide Fury vehicle; it previously unlocked nothing.

Sidewinder Spin's podium camera is centered and angled better.

Sidewinder Spin is now 2 laps instead of 3.

Confetti effects should now be on every finish line.