Updated Handling per Class, Honeypot Unlock Popups

Hey everyone, we're dabbling with new handling for the vehicles that get slightly more stable as you move up the classes from Compact -> Sport -> Mud Plugger -> Titan. The honeypots now have additional lighting to help them stand out and when they come into contact with the player a new Popup Image appears to tell you what unlocked. We also added a new type of interactive rock (small, medium, large) on the level The Pretzel Drop to make the track more interesting.
- Handling adjusted to be less stiff. Each class of vehicle should feel slightly different, i.e. more weight for the Mud Plugger and Titan Classes.
- Quality of life design changes to The Pretzel Drop level.
- New interactive rocks added to The Pretzel Drop level.
- Honeypot model updated with additional lighting to help it stand out per level.
- Granite God Mesa's honeypot unlocks the Patriot Oxide Fury vehicle; it previously unlocked nothing.
- Sidewinder Spin's podium camera is centered and angled better.
- Sidewinder Spin is now 2 laps instead of 3.
- Confetti effects should now be on every finish line.
Changed files in this update