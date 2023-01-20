Patch 1.0.7

Hello everyone,
A new bugfix patch has been released.
Changelog - 1.0.7
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issues with local split-screen. Some visual elements of the in-game UI had to be changed due to interfering with the split-screen.
- Kevin
