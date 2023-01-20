 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MiniGolf Maker update for 20 January 2023

Patch 1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10363954 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new bugfix patch has been released.

Changelog - 1.0.7

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issues with local split-screen. Some visual elements of the in-game UI had to be changed due to interfering with the split-screen.
  • Kevin

Changed files in this update

MiniGolf Maker Windows Depot 1036661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link