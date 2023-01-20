Game plot big adjustment! Hope to make the players satisfied!

Dear players,

Some players reported that the perspective of the plot tended to be feminine, so the early plot was adjusted to better match the perspective of the audience and players under the framework of the whole plot. Hope this big reform can make progress, let everyone be satisfied! If you are not satisfied with the place to join our QQ group to give suggestions and feedback, thank you! Wish you a happy Spring Festival!

The English story of the game is still being improved. Since we are short of manpower in all aspects, we will definitely provide better services for English players in the later stage. We will even consider adding Japanese translation. Thanks!

亲爱的玩家们：

有玩家反馈剧情视角比较偏向女性化，所以这次进行了前期剧情大调整，力求在整个剧情的框架下更符合受众玩家的视角。希望这次大改能有所进步，让大家满意！如果还有不满意的地方方便加入我们QQ群提出建议和反馈，感谢！祝福大家春节快乐！