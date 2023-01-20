20th January Update Information

We sincerely apologize for the bad experience for the problems and bugs when playing the game. We have optimized the problems to help players experience more smoothly! Here’s the update information:

1、 New skip function for the following games: steal watch game, toilet avoiding Wang Yao game, avoiding Zhang Dongsheng game, nine layers of maze game (skip will appear only after entering a hole)

2、Repair the abnormal entry into Zhu Chaoyang room when stealing a watch that causes stuckness

3, repair the birthday when abnormal entry into the bookstore into the second floor led to card dead

4、Optimize the prologue kitchen card dead problem again

Tips: your message we have seen, but temporarily can not directly under the announcement to reply to you, will reply to you by private message, or have questions can also contact us by e-mail

Once again, we apologize that we have not done well enough, but we will continue to optimize the update to ensure that everyone's experience!