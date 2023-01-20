- Skipping portrait dialog text now skips to full length first, before skipping to next portrait conversation line
- Increase impact area radius from 15 to 18 for mc machine gun to make it easier to target enemies (+20%)
- Pizza bear mission: Increase pizza bear health by 50%, slight increase to AZ-TECH fire turret damage per tick (5 / tick -> 6 / tick)
- Scale max resolution down to 1920 width. Disable resolution switching in full screen for now
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 20 January 2023
Updates for 2023/01/19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
