Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 20 January 2023

Updates for 2023/01/19

  • Skipping portrait dialog text now skips to full length first, before skipping to next portrait conversation line
  • Increase impact area radius from 15 to 18 for mc machine gun to make it easier to target enemies (+20%)
  • Pizza bear mission: Increase pizza bear health by 50%, slight increase to AZ-TECH fire turret damage per tick (5 / tick -> 6 / tick)
  • Scale max resolution down to 1920 width. Disable resolution switching in full screen for now

