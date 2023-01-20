Balance Changes

<< NERFS >>

Yanari

E:

CD increase 7.5s >>> 8.5s

Armor Shred reduced 15 >>> 10

Damage reduced 60 >>> 55

SPACE:

Damage reduced 60 >>> 50

ULT:

Duration reduced 2.5s >>> 1.75

With Yanari's game feel changes, she's more consistently able to land her Skill 4, which means more orbs, and overall more damage across the board. Increasing the gap between them and reducing it's overall power. Similarly reducing the damage on Skill 1 since it's also much easier to land as well. Her Ultimate has always been best in class, so we're bringing down it's duration to help bring down it's power.

Kiona

SPACE1:

Total Healing reduced 150 >>> 132

Shatterbomb [Augment] Damage reduced 200 >>> 125

Rejuvenating Assistant [Augment] CD reduction reduced 55% >>> 45%

Added some VFX to the Rejuv Shatterbomb combo so it's not a surprise to enemies

E:

Large Shard Damage reduced 80 >>> 75

Med Shard Damage reduced 40 >>> 35

Small Shard Damage reduced 20 >>> 15

With the recent Kiona Augment change [Rejuvenating Assistant] Shatterbomb is now being used oppressively so toning down the damage with it's new interaction. Also along side this reducing the total healing on Kiona to punish her a bit more when either playing a ranged playstyle or the augment playstyle. Along with the projectile speed changes her Skill 4 is more reliable so toning down it's overall damage.

Zoey

ULT:

Heal reduced 200 >>> 150

SHIFT:

Lure Chime duration reduced 2.5s >>> 2s

Zoey's spike healing has gone up quite a bit with having the Skill 3 baseline healing added in. Toning it down a bit. Also have heard some consistent feedback through voice chat of Lure Chime's power levels. So I toned down the duration of the Unstoppable given on it.

Rayo

RMB:

CD increased 7s >>> 8s

Projectile speeds have helped Rayo a bit, especially in regards to his RMB. So increasing the gap between RMB casts here to bring it down a bit.

Somnia

SPACE:

CD 5 >>> 7s

Somnia's been playing at high tempo, using this ability to maximize DPS as well as defensive power.

Tufts

Megaseed 40 >>> 30% less damage taken while ulting

This augment's winrate and pickrate are extremely high, and also contributing to a lot of his durability

<<BUFFS>>

Rowan

RMB:

CD reduced 10s >>> 8s

SPACE:

CD reduced 10s >>> 9s

Damage increased 75 >>> 80

Rowan overtime has had his cooldowns increased due to his stat checking past. So we're bringing down his cooldowns for his bread and butter to get more of them cycled in the heat of combat.

Rose

Ult damage 60 >>> 65 damage per sword fired

Rose ult has been feeling underwhelming compared to other hero ults. Small buff

Astrada

SPACE

CD 11 >>> 10s

SHIFT

CD 13 >>> 12s

Astrada is heavily cooldown gated, these changes intend to open up larger windows of aggression

Wylde

SHIFT

Damage 30 >>> 35

Wylde's playstyles and builds are heavily dominated by RMB centric playstyles. Buffing his less popular SHIFT ability to open up some build diversity

Belroth

P:

40 >>> 45 Max armor (28 >>> 32% Max % damage reduced)

Belroth was over-nerfed last patch. This change is intended to get him back to a stable position so that we can evaluate future changes more accurately

Map Balance

Utility Packs

25%->15% Energy

Wing Rush

100%->75% Push

Bugs Fixed

-Fixed a bug that caused Presets to kick some players back to Main Menu Fix failed... still working on it

-Fixed a bug that was causing Zoey to lock out after using Ult

-Fixed a bug that blocked Chat in Augment Select

-Fixed a bug where some characters like Somnia couldn't Cancel their cast

-Fixed a bug where Ranked and Casual matches were swapped in Career

-Updated some images in game for New Brutus (Newtus)

-Quality of life improvements to Voice including colour coding for channel activity (Party vs Team)

-Fixed a few tutorial strings in various languages