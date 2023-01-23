 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 23 January 2023

Patch Notes Jan.23rd, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10363790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimized the action logic of the free NPC fleet AI to make it more active.
  2. Fixed: Free NPC fleet were sometimes unable to return during ocean trading.
  3. Fixed: Free NPC fleet couldn't be refreshed under certain circumstances.
  4. Added some regional NPC fleets.
  5. Reduced the book reading requirements in some main tasks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2161441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link