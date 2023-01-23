- Optimized the action logic of the free NPC fleet AI to make it more active.
- Fixed: Free NPC fleet were sometimes unable to return during ocean trading.
- Fixed: Free NPC fleet couldn't be refreshed under certain circumstances.
- Added some regional NPC fleets.
- Reduced the book reading requirements in some main tasks.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 23 January 2023
Patch Notes Jan.23rd, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
