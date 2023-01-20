Bugs Fixed:
Triggering blueberry and tunnel NPC dialogue at the same time
Hovering over inventory items didn't show text
Speech bubble and other UI would move around incorrectly when resolution changed
RT and R button text mixing up for Sprint and Flute
End of Bird cutscene in home level didn't show full text "HEEELLP"
Getting wind essence from both wind wisps in level 2 broke dialogue
Explosive Powder was not being saved across levels
Quitting and Reloading in the birdhouse cause the NPC to block your path again
Qutting game without picking up puzzle rewards (spores and things) would cause them to disappear when reloading
Camera sensitivity set to 0 blocks camera movement completely
Dialogue freezing with acorn NPC sometimes
QOL and of changes:
There's a warning that pops up now when u try to play a new game with a save file
Controller Remapping added to the main menu
Controller Remapping data is now saved
You can navigate UI with arrow keys and submit with Space and Enter
Camera Speed and Sensitivity naming confusion. I didn't get to this one as I'm planning to revamp the settings UI a bit with some lil explanation popups for different settings but I plan to fix this.
Changed files in this update