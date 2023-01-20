Bugs Fixed:

Triggering blueberry and tunnel NPC dialogue at the same time

Hovering over inventory items didn't show text

Speech bubble and other UI would move around incorrectly when resolution changed

RT and R button text mixing up for Sprint and Flute

End of Bird cutscene in home level didn't show full text "HEEELLP"

Getting wind essence from both wind wisps in level 2 broke dialogue

Explosive Powder was not being saved across levels

Quitting and Reloading in the birdhouse cause the NPC to block your path again

Qutting game without picking up puzzle rewards (spores and things) would cause them to disappear when reloading

Camera sensitivity set to 0 blocks camera movement completely

Dialogue freezing with acorn NPC sometimes

QOL and of changes:

There's a warning that pops up now when u try to play a new game with a save file

Controller Remapping added to the main menu

Controller Remapping data is now saved

You can navigate UI with arrow keys and submit with Space and Enter

Camera Speed and Sensitivity naming confusion. I didn't get to this one as I'm planning to revamp the settings UI a bit with some lil explanation popups for different settings but I plan to fix this.