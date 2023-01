Share · View all patches · Build 10363720 · Last edited 20 January 2023 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We have internally found some in-game issues

and have ALREADY fixed them with Game Client Bug Fix Patch.

▶ Please restart our game again to Update. (Exit Game → Access the game again)

SoulWorker will try to provide a better service for our users.

Thank you.