Icarus Week Fifty Nine Update | Dedicated Server Search Results revamp

Week Fifty Nine is here, and we’ve focused this update on multiple dedicated server and core game bugs and improvements that have been reported and ticketed over the New Year period.

The Dedicated Server search functionality has received an overhaul, with new ways to tag and sort your favourite servers, and faster load times with more details to make scanning results simpler and more efficient.

A large number of core game bugs were reported to us by our player base, and we’ve addressed the majority of them this week. Check out the long list below, with more in the patch notes.

Finally, we’ve gone into depth about our strategy for dealing with ongoing performance issues and the five key areas that build our approach.

Dedicated Server Fixes

We’re improving the Dedicated Server search results functionality this week, taking on considerable community feedback and data to improve the UX for players.

Added the ability to search for servers via IP address, with its own ‘Direct Connect’ tab

Disabled the engine LAN search option for Steam's LAN searching instead due to the game crashing while switching search types

‘Game Version’ on Dedicated Server results that are out of date are now easier to read

Added ‘Friend' and 'History’ tabs to the server browser - Joining a server will now add it to the History tab

Increased max server results to 10,000

Servers will now show up as they appear without the need to refresh the list or restart the game

Servers can be marked as ‘favourites’ and will show up in a ‘favourites’ tab

Added ability to connect via ‘Lan’ for local connections, with its own ‘Lan’ tab in the table

Server tabs are now ordered ‘Internet - Favourites - History - Lan - Friends - Direct Connect’

Core Game Fixes

Alongside our Dedicated Server search results improvements, we’re addressing a range of core game issues that were raised over the Christmas period.

Fixed an issue where clients were unable to place or rotate wall signs

Fixed an issue where clients using the glassworking bench, were not being correctly displayed the ‘yellow’ border around an item when water was added, signally the item would be ‘reinforced’

Fixed 'Out-of-bounds' check not occurring when the player was seated on mount

Investigated and Fixed Issues with Healing Module not always applying the Aura

Fixed an issue where enzymes geysers were spawning each time you started a session making it seem like their count was resetting

Fixed an issue where killing animals with your mount could fail due to a bug

Fixed an issue where the UI was allowing players to deploy items in the space station

Fixed an issue where the fridge/icebox were displaying incorrect spoilage timers for clients and causing issues with spoilage

Fixed a bug that was causing sort options to not work on containers

Fixed an issue where modifiers would sometimes fail to clear in the UI when timed out

Fixed a bug where players would unexpectedly lose an attachment when removing multiple from an item

Fixed an issue where people could lose items in space by ‘control-clicking’ in some circumstances

Fixed an issue where the grace period was not being applied while seated in the dropship for some players

Fixed an issue where item spoil timers wouldn't take into account the proper multiplier stats when combining stacks or removing from stacks. ‘Sturdy Stalks’ talent, for example, should now work as expected.

Damage Types and Colors have been revamped, with new damage types being added for future content. Felling damage is now displayed when cutting down trees instead of melee damage.

Performance

For new players and old, performance is a frequent topic of conversation, and we’re aware of how important it is to you all. At this time, we have half of the Icarus Tech Team dedicated to this task.

While we are doing our best to get these fixes to you as fast as we can, changes related to performance require thorough investigation and careful consideration before any decisions are made. Rushing headfirst in often causes more damage than good.

We are currently focusing our efforts on five main areas:

Engine Performance

Many of the systems we use in Icarus are provided to us as part of Unreal Engine. Our philosophy has always been not to fight the engine, but at times we have found it necessary to tweak the way some of the systems work in order to achieve some of our goals.

Game Systems

In many of our weekly updates, we do our best to bring you new gameplay features that add dozens of hours to your gameplay experience in Icarus. At the same time, we are doing our best to continue to profile the game, in order to minimize the number of operations that need to occur on each frame.

Memory

Loading gameplay features into memory has a knock-on effect - the loading of one object can trigger a long chain of other objects to load alongside it. In order to prevent this chain reaction from using up too much memory, one of our focuses is to scrutinize the dependencies that form between objects and remove them wherever we can.

Stutters & Garbage Collection

One of the many features of Unreal Engine is automatic garbage collection. Convenient as it is, it can sometimes result in stutters during gameplay when large amounts of memory are reclaimed at once. We are investigating different ways to work with the engine to better minimize the impact of this step.

Connection

There is no “silver bullet” when it comes to optimizing networking - it mainly comes down to the continued efforts to profile the multiplayer experience, reduce the size of the network packets we send, and reduce the number of packets we need to send each frame.

As we continue forward we will continue to make small improvements every week to address all the issues mentioned above. These fixes and optimizations are cumulative, with the improvements in performance in the last 12 months a reflection of this ‘piece by piece’ approach.

Changelog v1.2.34.106680

Fixed/QoL

Fixed a few typos in names and descriptions

Update dropship text to clarify that workshop items in inventory are returned to the station as well

Remove old Waternode assets

Delete unused mountain heightmap images

Move PFS out of root content folder into FOL/Spawners folder. Left redirector in place for now

Move AC_Plant assets out of root FOL folder and into AC sub folder. Fixed filenames

Clean up FOL folder assets

Move MF out of random ENV/GEN folder and into MAT/MF folder

Fixed a few typos in dialogue subtitles

Adding new music cues to the correct group routing so the music slider adjusts their volume

Fixes for Grass filenames and texture settings, deleted unused content

Fix proxy meshes for Drying Rack not showing for Giant Steak or Leather. Fixed asset filenames. Fixed recipe name typo

Adding custom shield break audio

Add GFur to Shield

Fix Shield LODs

Delete Shield BP from ITM folder

Added new 'Bounds Mask' EQS test that can be used to query whether a generated EQS location is outside of current Terrain/Prospect bounds mask if applicable

Swapping Enzyme Geyser to be a FindOnly Reload Resolve Policy, prevent duplicate geysers from spawning and preventing the resetting of the completion count on load

Fixed issue where animals would bug out when killed by a client's mount while they were riding it

Fixed 'Out-of-bounds' check not occuring when player seated on mount

Enable logging in UnrealTargetConfiguration.Test (internal dev change only)

Changed space loadout tab to be view only. This fixes the case of control clicking items into a non-existent player loadout from your space inventory. The regular loadout screen is unaffected

Can no longer sort inventories marked as 'remove-only' (Overflow bags, NPC corpses, etc.), fixes bug where trying to sort one of these inventories would remove all contents

Attachments that are removed from items on the Alteration bench are now moved to main inventory when modified item is shifted

Fixed a bug where in certain circumstances the shield wouldn't be deleted and would be stuck to the players arm

Fixed bug where initial name given to mount wasn't displayed until closing then re-opening mount inventory screen. Fixed bug where clients aren't able to set name or access behaviours of tamed mount they've just claimed without re-opening mount inventory screen

fixed validation error. meshable unsaved changes

Ensure that modifiers that are in the process of being garbage collected are factored in to removal logic

Rework modifier UI to be event driven (and not to fire every frame) for performance

Ensure mission timers show the correct value when previewing a local save (load button UI)

Removed unncessary eating GOAP action from Juvenile setup, fixes log spam regarding missing 'FoodContainer' BB Key

Player footstep noises are now tagged correctly so NPCs can differentiate them from other noises

Fix sorting by tag on containers

Moved inventory tag queries from an array on BP_IcarusPlayerControllerCharacter to a new datatable SortTypePriority

Change EnzymeGeyser ToggleEditorLocator function into separate Enable/Disable functions for multi-select purposes. Hide locators in Styx

Added code include to AfflictionChance to fix compile errors

Added QueryPort value to session result data to retain any needed information to favorite a server on steam

Added OnFindSessionResult callback to engine code so servers can be displayed on screen as they are received instead of waiting for thousands of results

Steam server searching can now accept filter queries, allowing players to specify a specific IP to search

Added server browser tabs for Favorites/LAN/Direct Connect

Fixed a bug where deployable placement would become desynced between server/client sometimes

Fixed issue where deployables supporting custom rotation weren't guaranteed to have the same custom rotation when trying to deploy on server/client

Removed Server versioning debug logging from Matchmaking Subsystem

Changed server result logging in Matchmaking Subsystem to verbose

Removed old Crafting Recipes for the old fishing rod and trap as these are now no longer valid

Disabled the engine LAN search option for Steam's LAN searching instead due to the game crashing while switching search types

Fixed clicking on server results not opening the join prospect window after favorites system was added

Game Version on Dedicated Server results that are out of date are now easier to read

Added Friend and History tabs to the server browser

Joining a server will now add it to the History tab

Increased max server results to 10000

Added user facing log overlay

Fixed a bug where clicking on 'deploy' in space will softlock the UI/game. Deploy button no longer appears in space

Improved stability of several account migration steps

Re-balanced how footstep noises are perceived by aggressive NPCs; footstep noise slowly builds up NPC aggression based on distance rather than triggering detection on the first footstep heard.

Balance changes to aggressive AI slightly increasing time to detect players.

Corpses currently held by player are no longer valid targets for carnivorous NPCs looking for food

Inventory spoil rate is now replicated to clients correctly, fixing issue where remaining seconds before spoil wouldn't update correctly for clients

Fixed issue where item spoil timers wouldn't take into account the proper multiplier stats when combining stacks or removing from stacks; Sturdy Stalks talent should now work as expected

Split Peer to peer and dedicated server searching so one can run without the other, allowing peer to peer players to never query dedicated server until needed

Added localization text for server browser

Added possible crash fix during server browser displaying servers as they appear

Removed friend count/filter on server browser since that's now managed by it's own tab

Fixed compile errors in old tutorial screen

Fixed a bug where when using a glassworking bench with a connection to water, the client would not get the updated icons for altered glass objects

Direct Connect no longer shows all servers if no IP was entered

Improved the look of the server name search box to make it more obvious that it's a search box

Fixed crash when refreshing results in the server browser

Fixed issue where the dedicated server browser wouldn't clear it's results before refreshing, causing duplicate results

Changed steam listing parameters from Unreal Test to Icarus so server results can be viewable in the steam client browser

Exposed Steam AsyncTaskTimeout as an OnlineSubsystemSteam engine config, so servers can increase the default 15 second timeout if needed

Changed the item mesh in 'Mesh_Item_Shield_Wooden' from a static mesh to a skeletal mesh

Removed the old 'back context' mesh and EquipBackMesh BP

This fixes the BP code not being called, therefore fixing the hit audio not playing and also the shield mesh not being deleted

Fixed repair actions not being available on space inventory screen

Added extra logging to steam package flag fetching process, should help debug issues players are having when unsuccessfully trying to access Supporter's Edition content.

Package flag fetching process will continually retry while in the main menu in the event of a failure.

Added additional Sentry Event tags to help with searching for specific bugs in web interface

Future Content