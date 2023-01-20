 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 20 January 2023

Rotation Improvements, New Ground Textures and Rain Covers

Build 10363637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Allow rotation when highlighting objects

  • New Ground Textures

    • Grass floor without grid
    • Grass and Dirt floor
    • Gravel floor without grid

  • New Props

    • Plate stand rain cover
    • IPSC popper with cover & forward falling
    • IPSC plate on stand with cover

