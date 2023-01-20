-
Allow rotation when highlighting objects
-
New Ground Textures
- Grass floor without grid
- Grass and Dirt floor
- Gravel floor without grid
-
New Props
- Plate stand rain cover
- IPSC popper with cover & forward falling
- IPSC plate on stand with cover
Practisim Designer Playtest update for 20 January 2023
Rotation Improvements, New Ground Textures and Rain Covers
