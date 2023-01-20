V1.0.1.0 version update

Game adjustments:
- The bug that the ore does not refresh has been fixed, and the frequency of encountering ore will be greatly increased.
- The movement speed of normal-difficulty monsters on the Bluestone Coast is increased by 30%.
- The projectiles of some monsters can penetrate armor and ignore the player's defense.
- The character will be invincible for 5 seconds after resurrection.
New content:
- Three new basic magic weapons: Ice Staff, Fire Staff and Drum.
- The new purple magic weapon Ice&Fire and Ghost Cone
- The new orange magic weapon, Sanzen Sekai.
- Open a new level Qinglong Swamp.
- Open five new training skills, which can only be unlocked after completing tasks.
- Added a 2x speed mode in the setting interface, which needs to restart the battle to take effect.
- The game has added German language support.
Changed files in this update