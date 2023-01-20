 Skip to content

Legend of Feather update for 20 January 2023

V1.0.1.0 version update

Build 10363617

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game adjustments:

  1. The bug that the ore does not refresh has been fixed, and the frequency of encountering ore will be greatly increased.
  2. The movement speed of normal-difficulty monsters on the Bluestone Coast is increased by 30%.
  3. The projectiles of some monsters can penetrate armor and ignore the player's defense.
  4. The character will be invincible for 5 seconds after resurrection.

New content:

  1. Three new basic magic weapons: Ice Staff, Fire Staff and Drum.
  2. The new purple magic weapon Ice&Fire and Ghost Cone
  3. The new orange magic weapon, Sanzen Sekai.
  4. Open a new level Qinglong Swamp.
  5. Open five new training skills, which can only be unlocked after completing tasks.
  6. Added a 2x speed mode in the setting interface, which needs to restart the battle to take effect.
  7. The game has added German language support.

