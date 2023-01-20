- Press SHIFT+Mouse Wheel to Zoom in and to Zoom out.
- Tree loot has been increased for all phases of destruction.
- Some of the later Zone Portals were not going to the proper location. This has been fixed.
- Spawns in the Plains have received some balancing.
- Added (20) types of Healing Potions. Some for each zone, based on the ingredients of that zone.
- The Press Barrel and Glassworking Crafting Stations can now be built in the Forest Zone at a workbench.
- Added (4) kinds of Mash you can make at the Press Barrel.
- The Cauldron and the Press Barrel Crafting Stations will now auto-craft recipes once the ingredients are present.
- If you are carrying near your weight capacity you will see a particle effect around your feet.
Rogue Frontiers update for 20 January 2023
Build 60 is Live - Zoom In/Out, Bug Fixes, New Crafting Recipes, and more!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
