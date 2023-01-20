Lots of small updates!

Changes since the last update:
- Steam achievements!
- Significant server performance improvements.
- In the pause menu there is now a "Graphics Settings" button, which takes you to a new screen where you can set the game's resolution.
- Added a little text to the bottom of the painting UI to indicate the gallery of the week theme if you're in the gallery of the week.
- Added a confirm yes/no step when you click Upload on a painting.
- Added experimental support for Redo. There's no button in the UI, but if you have undone changes(CTRL + Z), you can redo them by pressing (CTRL + SHIFT + Z)
- There is now a "remove from my likes" button on the paintings in the "My Likes" section. Clicking this will remove the painting from appearing in your "My Likes" but it does NOT subtract your like from the painting's like total.
- It's now possible to open the settings menu while you're painting by pressing 'p' This makes it possible to turn pen pressure on and off while you're painting.
- For Deluxe users there is now a new brush 0 that is a small as it can possibly be before you start getting dotted lines. The old size 0 is now size 1, size 1 is 2 etc...
- For Deluxe users there is now a "Send to Easel" button on all paintings that have only been painted once. This will allow you to send that painting to your studio easel where you can paint on it and use the "save draft" functionality. Remember that this will clear whatever is currently on your easel.
Changed files in this update