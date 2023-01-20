Level 1 update is out if there's any bugs let me know i made level 1 a little bit scary. there are a few jump scares and level 1 girl got a new jump scare but i can still update it more to be a little bit more scary but for now imma leave it how it is. Imma Work On Horror Story Mode Now. if u want me to move level 1 girl a bit let me know cause she is kinda close to the buildings.
Scare Girl update for 20 January 2023
Level 1 Update is out
Patchnotes via Steam Community
