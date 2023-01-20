Patch 1.1.5 Live on Beta Branch

Patch 1.1.5

Using the dev console now pauses the game

Added dev console cheats:

God mode

Teleporting between areas

Warping to position in area

Forcing progression flags (this one is very non-user friendly so feel free not to include this)

Fixed "bullet whizzing past head" SFX not playing

Fixed M1 Mac shader issues

Fixed Turn axis inversion bug

Optimised bullet performance

Added further logging statements

This update is on the beta branch

To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.

The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"