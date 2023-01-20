Patch 1.1.5 Live on Beta Branch

Patch 1.1.5
- Using the dev console now pauses the game
- Added dev console cheats:
- God mode
- Teleporting between areas
- Warping to position in area
- Forcing progression flags (this one is very non-user friendly so feel free not to include this)
- Fixed "bullet whizzing past head" SFX not playing
- Fixed M1 Mac shader issues
- Fixed Turn axis inversion bug
- Optimised bullet performance
- Added further logging statements
This update is on the beta branch
To switch to the branch in the Steam client, right-click on the game from the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.
The beta branch should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into:"
Changed depots in beta branch