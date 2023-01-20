Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Increased the number of threads obtained by disassembling a rag from 4 to 8.

Added scrollbars to the character panel’s details and traits tabs.

Reduced the thread weight from 0.1 to 0.01.

Reduced the weight of the wire and nails from 0.1 to 0.05.

Reduced the barbed wire weight from 0.2 to 0.1.

Increased the recipe book weight from 0.1 to 0.2.

You can now use a plank instead of a stick to craft crude arrows and wooden arrows.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Happy Lunar New Year! 🐰

Best,

In-geon