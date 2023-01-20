 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 20 January 2023

Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

Build 10363324

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the number of threads obtained by disassembling a rag from 4 to 8.
  • Added scrollbars to the character panel’s details and traits tabs.
  • Reduced the thread weight from 0.1 to 0.01.
  • Reduced the weight of the wire and nails from 0.1 to 0.05.
  • Reduced the barbed wire weight from 0.2 to 0.1.
  • Increased the recipe book weight from 0.1 to 0.2.
  • You can now use a plank instead of a stick to craft crude arrows and wooden arrows.

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.

Happy Lunar New Year! 🐰

Best,
In-geon

