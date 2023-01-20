Terminus - V0.9.7 Beta Hotfix

- Increased the number of threads obtained by disassembling a rag from 4 to 8.
- Added scrollbars to the character panel’s details and traits tabs.
- Reduced the thread weight from 0.1 to 0.01.
- Reduced the weight of the wire and nails from 0.1 to 0.05.
- Reduced the barbed wire weight from 0.2 to 0.1.
- Increased the recipe book weight from 0.1 to 0.2.
- You can now use a plank instead of a stick to craft crude arrows and wooden arrows.
If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). Thank you.
Happy Lunar New Year! 🐰
Best,
In-geon
Changed depots in beta branch