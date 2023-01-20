[Notice] Operation of the dev team during the Lunar New Year holiday

Hello everyone, this is the Troubleshooter development team.

Happy New Year!

First of all, we sincerely thank everyone who supported us to continue developing Troubleshooter: Abandoned Children.

In return for your constant support, we will try to give you more fun experiences through the game this year.

January 21st to 25th is the Lunar New Year holiday in Korea. It is a big holiday in Korea and many people go to their hometowns and spend time with their families. The development team members will also spend the holidays with their families in their hometowns during this period.

For this reason, the update schedule will be delayed a little. We are sorry for spending the holiday like this even though the update is still delayed than expected.

During the holidays, the development team will rotate their community work. However, the processing speed may be slower than usual. We apologize in advance for this.

As soon as the holidays are over, everything will be done normally.

We will work hard to develop the game again after the holidays.

Thank you always.