Gem Worlds update for 20 January 2023

Gem Worlds v1.1.0 released

20 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I released Gem Worlds v1.1.0 today (both the full game and the demo). This patch includes a few important changes:

  • (Full game only) Fixes Steam achievements not triggering. For the world completion achievements, you can complete any level to collect the old ones (e.g. completing W3L1 will collect the World 1 and World 2 achievements)
  • I revamped the options menu completely; it now includes sections, and more importantly, is fully usable by keyboard and gamepad (with some minor visual bugs).
  • Fixed a bug where, in a rare case in World 3, the bottom-right corner of the map appears dark gray.

Gamepad support is still a work-in-progress, and I intend to get back to it next month (after my break from game development).

