Junkyard Fury 2 update for 20 January 2023

v1.047 - Quick patch

Adjusted some issues in AA1, mostly affecting doors that didn't have collision. Alos adjusted the difficulty to where pathfinding for killer cars will be easier if played on the low difficulty, and pathfinding for killer cars will be harder on high difficulty.

