DRAINUS update for 2 February 2023

Ver1.0.6.1 Update - 10 New Additional Languages

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much for your continued support for DRAINUS.
We're excited to announce full support for 10 additional languages, so now you get to enjoy the game in your preferred language!

Additional Languages:
French / Italian / German / Spanish - Latin America / Thai / Turkish / Portuguese - Brazil / Traditional Chinese / Korean / Russian

We hope you continue to enjoy DRAINUS!

