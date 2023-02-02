Ver1.0.6.1 Update - 10 New Additional Languages

Thank you very much for your continued support for DRAINUS.

We're excited to announce full support for 10 additional languages, so now you get to enjoy the game in your preferred language!

Additional Languages:

French / Italian / German / Spanish - Latin America / Thai / Turkish / Portuguese - Brazil / Traditional Chinese / Korean / Russian

We hope you continue to enjoy DRAINUS!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1975360/

Playism

Visit the Playism Website

Follow us on Steam

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook