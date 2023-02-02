Ver1.0.6.1 Update - 10 New Additional Languages

Thank you very much for your continued support for DRAINUS.
We're excited to announce full support for 10 additional languages, so now you get to enjoy the game in your preferred language!
Additional Languages:
French / Italian / German / Spanish - Latin America / Thai / Turkish / Portuguese - Brazil / Traditional Chinese / Korean / Russian
We hope you continue to enjoy DRAINUS!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1975360/
Playism
Visit the Playism Website
Follow us on Steam
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Changed files in this update