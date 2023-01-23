A new addition to the Warlock Arsenal

Hey all!

It’s been some time since we’ve posted an update for the original Project Warlock. Right now we are working hard on the Project Warlock II Early Access, but we are still dedicated to keep its predecessor alive and keep updating it.

So today we’ve got some cool stuff to share with you!

First of all, we’re adding a new weapon to the game - Claymore from Project Warlock II. This sharp as a…. sword… sword will cut through hordes of hellspawns like butter. Check it out in action:

Apart from Claymore, we’ve prepared two improvements to core game systems.

We improved mouse wheel functionality - removed scroll wheel hardcode from weapon switch code. This should address issues for some of the players when the mouse wheel was not working as effectively as it should.

And also we improved supersonic rocket launcher functionality - fixed the projectile direction when aiming into skybox/unhittable surfaces. This was a tricky one to find, as it was most prominently visible in the final phases of the final boss fight. Should be ok now!

Thanks for popping by, and make sure to let us know what you think about the changes and new features on Steam forums, or our official Discord server.

See you in the next one!

Buckshot Software and Retrovibe