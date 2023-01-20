- Removed unused art assets.
- Fix bug with saved out of grid clicks crashing replays.
- Clean up legacy sprites sitting at origin, speed up loading time.
- Fix issue causing shops to sometimes appear in walls if that GridBlock had been recently edited.
- Doing a daily run with no saves no longer deposits you in a broken Kingdom.
- Prevent conversion mode being entered multiple times by clicking the conversion area rapidly.
- Remove deprecated inventory slot reference when dragging items.
- Remove legacy attack protection after a spellcast failure to see if that's behind replay desyncs.
- Simulate Rat Monarch health and mana regen on shop purchase.
- Fix nullref in level indicators on score screen.
- Fix issue preventing players from rewinding when playing multiple dailies in a row.
- Make run uploads staggered rather than happening every frame.
Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 20 January 2023
Changelog 2023-01-20:
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update