Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 20 January 2023

Changelog 2023-01-20:

  • Removed unused art assets.
  • Fix bug with saved out of grid clicks crashing replays.
  • Clean up legacy sprites sitting at origin, speed up loading time.
  • Fix issue causing shops to sometimes appear in walls if that GridBlock had been recently edited.
  • Doing a daily run with no saves no longer deposits you in a broken Kingdom.
  • Prevent conversion mode being entered multiple times by clicking the conversion area rapidly.
  • Remove deprecated inventory slot reference when dragging items.
  • Remove legacy attack protection after a spellcast failure to see if that's behind replay desyncs.
  • Simulate Rat Monarch health and mana regen on shop purchase.
  • Fix nullref in level indicators on score screen.
  • Fix issue preventing players from rewinding when playing multiple dailies in a row.
  • Make run uploads staggered rather than happening every frame.

