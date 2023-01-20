V 0.8.5.A - Graphic Options and potential fixes for flickering etc

Hey gladiators - this patch is slightly experimental as I'm putting in some fixes for people experience screen flickering or graphical weirdness in fullscreen mode.

The patch notes also include a few changes from the builds from the last few days just to consolidate it all into a more major 'dot patch'.

Let me know if you experience any real weirdness with this new build visually!

V 0.8.5.A (Jan 20 2023) (rolled changes from 0.8.4.Q onward):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• Added HiDPI as an option for high res machines (doesn't do that much that I am aware of)

• Possible fix for Gsync tearing issues on some machines ( flickering in fullscreen)

• You can now record the game in fullscreen mode at long last. Let me know if this causes issues on your machine (experimental)

• Turned on HiDPI mode in the game to potentially improve game sharpness at high resolutions - let me know if this causes issues on your monitor as it's not well tested

• Head to Head Battle Crest now shows talents/skills for hero and enemy gladiators via an extra button on the crest

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Reduced damage on Throw Weapon to 1.33x regular damage ( instead of 2.5x )

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• NPC Character classes are now better at choosing appropriate talents / skills based on their class

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---

• Fixed scrollbar issues in Settings Panel

• Fixed text issues with title screen on fullscreen