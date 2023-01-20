Spring Festival Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

The Spring Festival is approaching, and the MUSNYX‘s team is here to offer their best wishes to the players.
MUSNYX will have an update on January 20th, the following is the content of this update:
1.New Song
Update eleven songs, which are:
(1)独角---UnicornPhantom
(2)The last page ---ARForest
(3)regain---projectG
(4)月下樱天国---Zuxin
(5)夜桜舞う時から---S9ryne(feat.幽舞越山&祈Inory）
(6)超远距连接---小野道0v0feat.泠鸢yousa
(7)forever loved---NceS
(8)Artificial Intelligence---Street
- Inferno difficulty
Update 15 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:
forever loved
Regain
the last page
Qesia
ATHAZA
Altros
Smiling
Run 2 Run to You！！
ReviXy
Polacro
On and On!!
Nobody Knows
Informorph
