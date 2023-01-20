Spring Festival Update Notice of "MUSYNX"

The Spring Festival is approaching, and the MUSNYX‘s team is here to offer their best wishes to the players.

MUSNYX will have an update on January 20th, the following is the content of this update:

1.New Song

Update eleven songs, which are:

(1)独角---UnicornPhantom



(2)The last page ---ARForest



(3)regain---projectG



(4)月下樱天国---Zuxin



(5)夜桜舞う時から---S9ryne(feat.幽舞越山&祈Inory）



(6)超远距连接---小野道0v0feat.泠鸢yousa



(7)forever loved---NceS



(8)Artificial Intelligence---Street



Inferno difficulty

Update 15 songs of Hell difficulty for you to challenge, respectively:

forever loved

Regain

the last page

Qesia

ATHAZA

Altros

Smiling

Run 2 Run to You！！

ReviXy

Polacro

On and On!!

Nobody Knows

Informorph

