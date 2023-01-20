・Fixed a issue in which the "Defeat a Monster" achievement could not be earned.
・Fixed a issue in which the "Beat The Game with All Classes" achievement could not be earned.
Hexrogue update for 20 January 2023
Hotfix 1.2.1
・Fixed a issue in which the "Defeat a Monster" achievement could not be earned.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update