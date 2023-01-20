Update 74 - Interface Fixes

Hey Everyone,
We have a smaller update today, as we prepare to launch Singleplayer Online mode tomorrow. Today`s update several important fixes – mainly fixing user interface problems like tooltips not showing, and final issues effecting losing items when moving them between containers.
Thanks so much for everyone
s support - and are excited to show off Online Singleplayer tomorrow. Cant wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.
Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.74 in the main menu bottom left corner
Patch notes are quite short today, as we are saving most for the big update tomorrow.
- Fixed major issue with interface not showing tooltips
- All the behind the scenes preparation work to enabling online singleplayer tomorrow
- Various minor interface improvements across the board
- Fix issue with getting too many extra water bottles
- Fixed additional issues with transferring items between containers
- Easier to acquire Polymers and Plastic now
Changed files in this update