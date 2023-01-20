 Skip to content

Stars End update for 20 January 2023

Update 74 - Interface Fixes

Update 74 - Interface Fixes

20 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

We have a smaller update today, as we prepare to launch Singleplayer Online mode tomorrow. Today`s update several important fixes – mainly fixing user interface problems like tooltips not showing, and final issues effecting losing items when moving them between containers.

Thanks so much for everyones support - and are excited to show off Online Singleplayer tomorrow. Cant wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.

Thanks so much for everyones support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Cant wait to finally get everything nice and polished in-time for the weekend, so we can focus on adding new content from next week.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.74 in the main menu bottom left corner

Patch notes are quite short today, as we are saving most for the big update tomorrow.

  • Fixed major issue with interface not showing tooltips
  • All the behind the scenes preparation work to enabling online singleplayer tomorrow
  • Various minor interface improvements across the board
  • Fix issue with getting too many extra water bottles
  • Fixed additional issues with transferring items between containers
  • Easier to acquire Polymers and Plastic now

