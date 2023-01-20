Update 74 - Interface Fixes

Hey Everyone,

We have a smaller update today, as we prepare to launch Singleplayer Online mode tomorrow. Today`s update several important fixes – mainly fixing user interface problems like tooltips not showing, and final issues effecting losing items when moving them between containers.

Thanks so much for everyone s support - and are excited to show off Online Singleplayer tomorrow. Can t wait to get through the next few days of fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.

Thanks so much for everyone s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Can t wait to finally get everything nice and polished in-time for the weekend, so we can focus on adding new content from next week.

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.74 in the main menu bottom left corner

Patch notes are quite short today, as we are saving most for the big update tomorrow.