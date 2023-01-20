Patch Notes ea v0.5.5

EA Release - 0.5.5 Notes
Developer Notes
I have fired my QA department :D
It appears that I progogated my thieving trainer bug throughout alot of the more recent trainers that were added.
These have been fixed in this update. Sorry about that. I think I found all of the broken trainers and have them fixed.
If you find any that I missed, let me know!
I've made the Life Blossom, used in to complete a quest, a bit more prominent. Should be easier to spot vs. the old model. Also,
added the ability to use the Examine key on it.
Fixed - When travelling by boat from Druinport to Nerah's Landing, Tailwind, Water Walk and Well Rested effects are now removed as intended
Fixed - Dreydir Kenan, expert Detect Traps trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Lierin Endi, expert Disarm Trap trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Ret Sambells, Disarm Trap and Detect Trap trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Perrin Lowis, Master Disarm Trap trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Simone Tibby, Master Detect Trap trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Darwin Grin, Master Detect Traps trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Kaja Roberts, Herbalism trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Radfire Olafir, Expert Haggle trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Immude, Expert Haggle trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Elyas Goldsun, Haggle trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Sargum Plateaxe, Battle Tactics trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Master Monk, Master Unarmed trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Master Monk, Master Dodge trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Swena Bawden, Unarmed trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Valsan Gencarin, Expert Unarmed trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Urukh, Unarmed trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Hutot Snowstone, Expert Learning trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Jogroth Graybrow, Expert Learning trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Jack Triston, Expert Dodge trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Nichol Taff, Expert Dodge trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Syvis Leods, Master Dodge trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Liklere Zolruc, Expert Alchemy trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Synra Thainvurd, Expert Alchemy trainer, has been fixed.
Fixed - Updated the Kunari Plains map to show proper trainer
Informational - Changed the Life Blossom model to be easier to identify. It is examinable now, too.
