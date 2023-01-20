Patch Notes ea v0.5.5

EA Release - 0.5.5 Notes

Developer Notes

I have fired my QA department :D

It appears that I progogated my thieving trainer bug throughout alot of the more recent trainers that were added.

These have been fixed in this update. Sorry about that. I think I found all of the broken trainers and have them fixed.

If you find any that I missed, let me know!

I've made the Life Blossom, used in to complete a quest, a bit more prominent. Should be easier to spot vs. the old model. Also,

added the ability to use the Examine key on it.