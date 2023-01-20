 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KurtzPel update for 20 January 2023

2023 Lunar New Year Event

Share · View all patches · Build 10362790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Chasers!

In certain parts of the world, people make a wish during the Lunar New Year for luck and fortune in their future. We wish the best of luck to all players!

Event Period: January 20th, 2023 (Mon) 00:00 – January 23rd, 2023 (Thu) 23:59 (UTC+0)

1. Lunar New Year Event

  1. Boost during the Event

  2. Stay logged in for an accumulated 23 minutes during the event period to receive ‘Lunar New Year Lucky Box’

    ※ Lunar New Year Lucky Box will be stored in the mailbox for 14 days from the time of acquisition.
    ※ Lunar New Year Lucky Box contains 1 [Eltheca] Random Dye Cube (out of 20) and 5 Karma Marble of 1 Karma (out of 16). The rates for all contents are equal.

  3. Players can acquire ‘Wish (Emote)’ by completing the ‘Wish’ quest during the event period

★ The following items will be deleted on February 1st, 2023 05:00 (UTC+0)

Changed depots in qa-version branch

View more data in app history for build 10362790
KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link