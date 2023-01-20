 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons update for 20 January 2023

Behind the scenes update.

Desktop Dungeons update for 20 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a quick update to lighten the load on our cloud servers as we prepare for the launch of the Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Daily Demo!

