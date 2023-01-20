Hot Fix 0.16.5.0

This update addresses various issues that came up from Update 0.16.5.0.
Changes
- Condo IO: You can now easily switch which input you want to connect to with the IO wiring tool, by using the scroll wheel before making a connection
- Condo IO: Improved IO wiring tool screen. Now provides information on which input is available, along with what outputs an item may have. Also now displays how many connections the item has within it
- Condo IO: Added drop shadow on connection labels
- Condo: Updated Tower Glove screen fonts to be more readable
- Added IO Events - Lights: Flash
Bug Fixes
- Condo: Fixed Button Canvas not being interactable
- Condo IO: Fixed Counter not taking in inputs properly
- Condo: Fixed canvas animations not playing by default
- Condo: Fixed canvas animation rates cutting off the animation playback
- Condo: Fixed theater seat LOD
- Condo: Fixed Security Camera not showing landscapes
- Condo IO: Fixed "SetNumber" input of Number Signs going out of range
- Condo IO: Fixed Timer not replicating to clients
- Condo IO: Fixed Timer "AddTime" feature not working
- Condo IO: Fixed certain volumes not saying deactivated on condo reload
- Condo IO: Fixed paste from clipboard not pasting to the currently selected event
- Condo: Fixed "Simulate Physics On Respawn" setting not handling simulation state on condo load. Now if you have "Simulate Physics On Respawn" set to false, it won't simulate on condo load
- Condo IO: Fixed Basketball Hoop "OnScored" event being called when hitting the basketball hoop instead of actually scoring
- Condo IO: Fixed "FadeToColor" not fading the correct colors for certain lights
Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!
https://discord.gg/pixeltail
We love awesome people like you!
We're also active on Twitter!
https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames
Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:
https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap
Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!
http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs
Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18
For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7
<3 PixelTail Games
Changed files in this update