Hot Fix 0.16.5.0

This update addresses various issues that came up from Update 0.16.5.0.

Changes

Condo IO: You can now easily switch which input you want to connect to with the IO wiring tool, by using the scroll wheel before making a connection

Condo IO: Improved IO wiring tool screen. Now provides information on which input is available, along with what outputs an item may have. Also now displays how many connections the item has within it

Condo IO: Added drop shadow on connection labels

Condo: Updated Tower Glove screen fonts to be more readable

Added IO Events - Lights: Flash

Bug Fixes

Condo: Fixed Button Canvas not being interactable

Condo IO: Fixed Counter not taking in inputs properly

Condo: Fixed canvas animations not playing by default

Condo: Fixed canvas animation rates cutting off the animation playback

Condo: Fixed theater seat LOD

Condo: Fixed Security Camera not showing landscapes

Condo IO: Fixed "SetNumber" input of Number Signs going out of range

Condo IO: Fixed Timer not replicating to clients

Condo IO: Fixed Timer "AddTime" feature not working

Condo IO: Fixed certain volumes not saying deactivated on condo reload

Condo IO: Fixed paste from clipboard not pasting to the currently selected event

Condo: Fixed "Simulate Physics On Respawn" setting not handling simulation state on condo load. Now if you have "Simulate Physics On Respawn" set to false, it won't simulate on condo load

Condo IO: Fixed Basketball Hoop "OnScored" event being called when hitting the basketball hoop instead of actually scoring

Condo IO: Fixed "FadeToColor" not fading the correct colors for certain lights

