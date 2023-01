Quatro! used a lot more GPU than expected, but not anymore!

This patch should finally make the game run much smoother for everybody, and use WAY LESS GPU.

So why did it use so much GPU anyway?

While the game itself runs pretty light the graphics presets were not properly updated to match. The game was trying to run like some kind of unoptimized AAA game.

Through testing I've gone from ~30% GPU usage to <10% though the change should be bigger on some computers.