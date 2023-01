Share · View all patches · Build 10362288 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Ver1.0.3

It is now possible to customize keyboard settings.

Settings can be easily customized from the title screen or even while driving.

The default settings for keyboard operation have been partially changed.

Check the [Operation Settings (keyboard/mouse)] on the [Settings] screen,

if you intend to use this function.

Portuguese (Brazil) has been added to Language in [Game Settings].

An error regarding Achievements has been resolved.