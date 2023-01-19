The Inn System + Large QoL Update!

Main Content:

Inn system

You are now able to purchase an Inn room! These are scattered throughout Caelum,

with the Casino having two: Regular and VIP (Episode 1 only allows you to

purchase a regular room due to the 20,000 glider limit).

Once you purchase a room, you will able to display some treasures you've obtained

throughout your journey. They will have a [Decoration OK] status on their descriptions.

Furthermore, you can display weapons on the weapon rack based on the characters

you've unlocked so far. These weapon racks will have a gold plaque displayed.

You can even interact with it to read more about the weapon!

The Inn system also hosts a teleport function. Teleporters, in addition to

their primary function, can now be used to return to the last Inn you've rested.

However, there are certain areas and story scenarios where this isn't allowed.

Lastly, resting at an Inn will give you a "Well-Rested" bonus. A VIP room

will give you an even better bonus!

By the way... don't worry about rent. Purchasing one will let you keep the room

forever! So make sure to take advantage of this system.

That said and done, let's move on to the rest of the QoL updates!

Reserve party members will now gain EXP alongside your main party!

Because of this change, the party system underwent a change as well. You are now required to put all members on the left side of the party change window. (The first three members will be your main party while the rest will be reserve.)**

Because of this change, the party system underwent a change as well. You are now required to put all members on the left side of the party change window. (The first three members will be your main party while the rest will be reserve.)** Characters will automatically level to their soft caps once you reach certain points of the story. (True Mode Only)

The smuggler in the bandit hideout should now be at the first save point.

Inactive story characters will now automatically unequip their gear.

BURST rematches will now give you 1/5th of the BP you've earned initially. Go collect those cards!

Cocoon Needle drop rate has been increased.

Nimiette (The Nurse) will restock her goods before fighting Kyou on the rooftop.

We hope you enjoy the game! The roadmap has also been posted on discord, but we will post it here soon!